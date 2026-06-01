SEBI proposes road InvITs change allowing debt-funded maintenance in distributions

SEBI proposal needs 60% investor approval

SEBI has proposed these updates for road projects of InvITs and need at least 60% of votes cast in favor.

InvITs will have to share more details about maintenance debt, future payouts, and other funding options.

Auditors must confirm everything lines up with agreements and that debt was used for expenses.

SEBI is also asking for public feedback until June 22, so if you're interested in how India manages its infrastructure investments, now's your chance to weigh in!