SEBI proposes stricter storage rules for gold backing digital products
Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) just dropped a proposal to bring in stricter rules for how physical gold is stored when it backs digital products like Electronic Gold Receipts (EGRs), exchange-traded funds, and derivatives.
With more people investing in digital gold, SEBI's move is all about keeping things safe, fair, and well-regulated.
SEBI expands vaulting framework invites comments
The new framework proposes expanding the existing framework for vault managers and setting out operational guidelines for vaulting services, aimed at strengthening oversight of the country's growing digital bullion market.
SEBI hopes this will make the whole system more efficient and transparent, helping build trust as India's electronic bullion market keeps growing.
If you've got thoughts on these changes, SEBI is open to public comments until September 1.