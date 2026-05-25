SEBI proposes voluntary employer salary deductions for mutual fund SIPs
Business
SEBI is looking to let employers deduct mutual fund SIP amounts straight from your salary, just like they do for EPF or NPS.
The idea is to make starting and sticking with investments way simpler, especially if you're new to it.
Don't worry though, it's totally voluntary and you'd have to give clear consent before anything gets deducted.
SEBI seeks feedback on safeguards
To keep things safe, SEBI's plan includes strict documentation, audit trails, and KYC checks.
Money would go directly from your employer to the mutual fund company, and any withdrawals would always land back in your verified bank account.
SEBI is asking for public feedback on this proposal until June 10, 2026, so there's still time for tweaks based on what people say.