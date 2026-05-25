SEBI proposes voluntary employer salary deductions for mutual fund SIPs Business May 25, 2026

SEBI is looking to let employers deduct mutual fund SIP amounts straight from your salary, just like they do for EPF or NPS.

The idea is to make starting and sticking with investments way simpler, especially if you're new to it.

Don't worry though, it's totally voluntary and you'd have to give clear consent before anything gets deducted.