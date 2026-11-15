SEBI readies AI rules with human oversight for capital markets
SEBI is gearing up to launch new guidelines on using AI in India's capital markets, aiming to keep investors protected and ensure companies play fair.
One standout rule: critical decisions will be subject to human oversight, so no robots running wild with investors' money.
SEBI outlines cybersecurity and listings plans
SEBI chief Tuhin Kanta Pandey says these rules are all about balancing tech innovation with investor safety.
Alongside the AI move, SEBI is stepping up cybersecurity, introducing a structured incident response mechanism, and checking if their security can handle future threats like quantum computing.
Plus, they are working on making it easier for deep tech and biotech startups to hit the public market sooner.