SEBI removed 140,000+ misleading posts, G Ram Mohan Rao says
SEBI is getting serious about fighting online investment fraud. Over the past 18 months, they have wiped out more than 140,000 misleading posts from platforms like YouTube, Meta, WhatsApp, and Telegram.
At a FICCI conference on Thursday, Executive Director G Ram Mohan Rao shared that tools like SEBI Check and UPI verification are already making a difference, and is working on additional anti-fraud measures.
SEBI uses real time surveillance
SEBI's surveillance systems now spot shady content in real time.
Rao summed it up well: "Prevention is always better than investigation after the event."
The regulator says it is committed to keeping investors safe and building trust in India's capital markets by constantly upgrading its tech and working with social platforms to stay ahead of new threats.