SEBI revises AIF master circular, limits co-investing to accredited investors Business Jun 04, 2026

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) just rolled out revised master circular for alternative investment funds (AIFs) on June 3, 2026, shaking up how these funds operate in India.

The new rules mainly change who can co-invest (now limited to accredited investors), set tighter limits on foreign investments, and make the onboarding process stricter.

If you're into finance or investing, this is one of those moments that could impact how money moves in and out of AIFs.