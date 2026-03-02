SEBI's AI tool removes 120,000 posts by unregistered finfluencers

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has removed over 120,000 misleading social media posts from unregistered financial influencers. The action was taken using an artificial intelligence (AI) tool called 'Sudarshan,' which tracks violations in the digital space. SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey confirmed this development in an interview with ANI.

Regulatory clarity Difference between financial education, misleading advice Pandey reiterated that SEBI regulations clearly state that investment advice can only be given by registered entities. He emphasized the difference between financial education and misleading advice, saying "People have every right to express themselves and undertake financial education as part of their fundamental right to freedom of expression." However, he added that when this line is crossed with misleading information, SEBI intervenes to remove such content.

Tech intervention SEBI's AI tool 'Sudarshan' tracks multilingual content To strengthen its surveillance, SEBI has deployed an in-house AI tool called "Sudarshan." Pandey explained that this tool helps track multilingual audio, video, and other content to identify where transgressions occur. He also said that social media platforms are cooperating with SEBI's efforts to remove misleading content from their sites.

Advertisement

Market influence Rise of retail participation in derivatives markets Pandey also spoke about the impact of social media narratives on retail participation in derivatives markets after COVID-19. He said many retail investors were influenced by claims of easy money from options trading. In response, SEBI took data-backed measures and issued investor warnings about potential losses in these trades.

Advertisement