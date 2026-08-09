SEBI says 731 mutual fund schemes ended FY26 in red
Business
Mutual funds had a rough year: SEBI's latest report shows 731 schemes ended FY26 in the red, nearly triple last year's count.
Most losses were mild (between 0% and -5%), but a growing number of funds slipped further, as market volatility and a more subdued return environment took their toll.
Mutual fund AUM ₹73.7L/cr up 12.2%
Funds losing between -5% and -10% jumped to 146 (from just 41), and those dropping over -10% hit 93.
Even so, investors kept faith: the mutual fund industry's assets under management actually grew by 12.2%, reaching ₹73.7 lakh crore, and equity-oriented schemes recorded ₹3.5 lakh crore of net inflows, led by flexi-cap funds, even as overall net inflows dipped as a 16.5% increase in redemptions offset a 14.9% rise in gross mobilization.