SEBI says 731 mutual fund schemes ended FY26 in red

Funds losing between -5% and -10% jumped to 146 (from just 41), and those dropping over -10% hit 93.

Even so, investors kept faith: the mutual fund industry's assets under management actually grew by 12.2%, reaching ₹73.7 lakh crore, and equity-oriented schemes recorded ₹3.5 lakh crore of net inflows, led by flexi-cap funds, even as overall net inflows dipped as a 16.5% increase in redemptions offset a 14.9% rise in gross mobilization.