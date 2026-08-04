SEBI seeks feedback on depository receipts for REITs, listed InvITs
SEBI just proposed a new plan to let foreign investors buy and trade units of real estate investment trusts (REITs) and publicly listed infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs) using depository receipts (DRs).
Basically, this means overseas investors could trade these assets in foreign currency on permitted international exchanges, making Indian real estate and infrastructure markets much more accessible.
SEBI is asking for public feedback on this idea until August 25, 2026.
Privately listed InvITs excluded, guidelines forthcoming
Privately listed InvITs aren't included because they have stricter rules about who can invest.
After the feedback period, SEBI will roll out detailed guidelines so everyone knows how it'll work.
If all goes well, India could see a fresh wave of international investment in these sectors.