SEBI seeks feedback on depository receipts for REITs, listed InvITs

SEBI just proposed a new plan to let foreign investors buy and trade units of real estate investment trusts (REITs) and publicly listed infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs) using depository receipts (DRs).

Basically, this means overseas investors could trade these assets in foreign currency on permitted international exchanges, making Indian real estate and infrastructure markets much more accessible.

SEBI is asking for public feedback on this idea until August 25, 2026.