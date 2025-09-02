SEBI tightens rules for trading equity derivatives: Here's what changed

New limits and checks for index options

The position limit has jumped up from ₹1,500 crore to ₹5,000 crore for index options, plus there's a new gross intraday exposure cap of ₹10,000 crore, applied separately to long and short positions.

To keep things fair, stock exchanges will run at least four random checks during the day (including one during the busiest trading window).

If anyone breaks these limits—especially on expiry days—they'll face penalties decided by the exchanges.

The goal: make trading safer and boost trust for everyone involved.