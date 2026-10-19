SEBI to form panel to review IPO, FPO fundraising disclosures
Business
SEBI is putting together a special group to review the rules for IPOs, FPOs, and other ways companies raise money in the market.
The goal? To cut out confusing parts and make the process smoother for everyone.
This group will take a close look at the regulations that guide how companies share information when they go public or raise more funds.
SEBI considering proceeds monitoring, SME IPOs
SEBI is also thinking about new ways to keep track of how companies use money raised from public issues.
Plus, there might be fresh rules coming for small and medium enterprise IPOs.
All these changes are part of SEBI's bigger plan to make investing in India's markets clearer and more efficient for both companies and investors.