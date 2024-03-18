Next Article

India will be the second country after China to use this process for stock trade settlement

T+0 trade settlement in India soon: Why it matters

By Pratyaksh Srivastava 05:17 pm Mar 18, 202405:17 pm

What's the story India is on the brink of a stock trading sector revolution with the introduction of the T+0 trade settlement cycle. The Securities and Exchange Board of India has declared that a beta version of the same day business settlement will be initiated for select group of stocks and brokers. This development places India as the only country after China to adopt such a swift settlement cycle, in contrast to the two-day period prevalent in most other major economies.

Details

The potential upsides of T+0 trade settlement in India

The shift toward T+0 trade settlement is anticipated to yield numerous advantages. Rakeshh Mehta, chairman of Mehta Group - Mehta Equities, emphasized that this transition could notably diminish counterparty risk and boost market efficiency by facilitating rapid exchanges between buyers and sellers. Furthermore, the new system could significantly cut down operational costs for market participants and ease the funding expenses brokers currently bear.

Easing business

T+0 settlement: A catalyst for brokers and liquidity

Shrey Jain, founder & CEO of SAS Online, suggested that T+0 settlement could liberate brokers' funds within the system, thereby reducing overall business expenses. Moreover, instant settlement is predicted to augment market liquidity by motivating investors to liquidate stocks and transform them into cash on the same day. This modification also aims to lessen the risk that investors encounter in case of default or delay by the seller.

Concerns

Obstacles in implementing T+0 trade settlement

Despite its potential advantages, implementing the T+0 settlement system won't be without its hurdles. As per experts, this change would require an extensive revamp of existing market infrastructure, systems, and processes which could involve intricate and potentially expensive alterations. There are also apprehensions that a shorter settlement cycle could escalate market volatility.

Global comparisons

T+0 settlement: Propelling India toward global standards

The rollout of the T+0 settlement system marks a significant stride toward aligning India with international financial market norms. Nations such as Russia, South Korea, Taiwan, and Hong Kong have already embraced this system for specific securities. Gagan Singla, MD of BlinkX by JM Financial, interprets this move as a manifestation of India's dedication to progressing its financial landscape.

Findings

Market participants' reaction to T+0 settlement transition

As India gears up for the transition to T+0 settlement, market participants are displaying a mix of optimism and caution. Atul Parakh, CEO of Bigul, expressed that this transformative shift necessitates a proactive stance from market participants to smoothly adapt to the revised settlement timelines and protocols. Despite recognizing the complexities and challenges ahead, participants are eagerly awaiting the potential benefits of this system.

Future course

The future trajectory of T+0 settlement in India

SEBI intends to assess the progress of the T+0 settlement system after three months and six months before deciding on subsequent steps. While it's premature to forecast the long-term impact, market participants are keenly observing whether this new system will prove advantageous and fruitful for India's trading sector. SEBI seeks to transition from current T+1 settlement to an optional T+0 settlement. Eventually, it will allow instant settlement within an hour of the trade.

Foreign reactions

Foreign portfolio investors not impressed

Despite India's stock market being on the cusp of a major advancement, foreign portfolio investors have expressed their reservations about same day payments regime. They believe that such a transition will pave way for liquidity concerns. Asia Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (ASIFMA) warns that the decision can fragment market volumes due to the existence of two settlement cycles.

Information

Understanding India's trade settlement cycles

Basically, SEBI's present T+1 process entails payment settlement within 24 hours of trade, while T+0 settlement allows transaction by 4:30 pm on same day. The initial launch of same day settlement involves optional T+0 settlement. It is expected to help institutions align with shorter settlement cycle.