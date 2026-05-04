SEBI to issue AI risk advisory for India's financial markets

SEBI seeks cybersecurity and investor vigilance

Pandey explained that because everything in the market is connected, one weak spot can quickly cause bigger problems.

SEBI is working with partners to boost cybersecurity and set up continuous monitoring.

With more young people investing through apps and digital platforms, Pandey emphasized that clear communication on risks, costs, and fraud prevention is essential.

He encouraged everyone to stay informed and check if their brokers are properly regulated.

Empowered investors make for a stronger market.