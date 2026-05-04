SEBI to issue AI risk advisory for India's financial markets
SEBI is about to drop an advisory on the risks of using AI in India's financial markets.
At a recent conference, SEBI Chair Tuhin Kanta Pandey pointed out that while AI can spot risks faster, it could also be used to exploit loopholes across the market if not handled carefully.
SEBI seeks cybersecurity and investor vigilance
Pandey explained that because everything in the market is connected, one weak spot can quickly cause bigger problems.
SEBI is working with partners to boost cybersecurity and set up continuous monitoring.
With more young people investing through apps and digital platforms, Pandey emphasized that clear communication on risks, costs, and fraud prevention is essential.
He encouraged everyone to stay informed and check if their brokers are properly regulated.
Empowered investors make for a stronger market.