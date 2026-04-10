SEBI uncovers Trdez Investment 2,950 cr Ponzi promising 10-12% returns
SEBI has uncovered a huge more than ₹2,950 crore Ponzi scheme involving Trdez Investment Pvt Ltd.
Investors were lured with promises of assured monthly returns of 10% to 12%, asking them to send money to firms like Infinite Beacon and IB Prop Desk, while pretending to be linked with an official SEBI broker.
Trdez Investment expelled, fined 1 cr
After digging deeper, SEBI found that Trdez's directors were closely tied to these shady companies and had misused its registration.
The broker broke key rules by enabling fraud and not acting with integrity.
As a result, Trdez Investment Pvt Ltd was fined ₹1 crore, and the stock exchanges kicked them out in March 2026, and separate proceedings against the individuals involved are expected since many investors lost money when withdrawals were blocked.