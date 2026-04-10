SEBI uncovers Trdez Investment 2,950 cr Ponzi promising 10-12% returns

Trdez Investment expelled, fined 1 cr

After digging deeper, SEBI found that Trdez's directors were closely tied to these shady companies and had misused its registration.

The broker broke key rules by enabling fraud and not acting with integrity.

As a result, Trdez Investment Pvt Ltd was fined ₹1 crore, and the stock exchanges kicked them out in March 2026, and separate proceedings against the individuals involved are expected since many investors lost money when withdrawals were blocked.