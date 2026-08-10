SEBI uses AI to monitor finfluencers influencing 62% of investors
Business
SEBI, India's market regulator, is now using AI to keep an eye on financial influencers, or "finfluencers," who are big on social media.
Turns out, 62% of investors are influenced by finfluencers, but many such influencers lack accountability and verified performance data.
Project SUDARSAN flags 20,000+ misleading content
To tackle this, SEBI rolled out Project SUDARSAN last November.
It uses advanced AI to scan posts, videos, and even audio (in regional languages) for fake promises and dodgy advice.
The project has already flagged more than 20,000 suspicious pieces of content, helping protect investors.