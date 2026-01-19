SEBI wants a ₹20,000cr AUM rule for "significant" market indices
Business
SEBI is planning to label any index as "significant" if the cumulative assets under management of domestic mutual fund schemes tracking or benchmarking the index exceeds ₹20,000 crore.
The idea is to boost transparency and oversight under new 2024 rules.
Why does it matter?
If this goes through, big-name indices like Sensex and Nifty could face tighter checks.
Index providers will need to register with SEBI (unless they're already under RBI), making them answerable to investor complaints.
SEBI is also asking the public for feedback—so if you care about how your investments are tracked, now's your chance to weigh in.