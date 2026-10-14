SEBI wins 2 international AI contests and highlights PolicyTwin simulator
Business
SEBI just scored major wins at two international AI competitions, showing off how tech can make investing safer and smarter.
Its PolicyTwin tool lets regulators test out new market rules in a virtual world before they go live, kind of like a what-if simulator for the stock market.
PolicyTwin helps spot market manipulation risks
PolicyTwin helps spot risks like market manipulation or dodgy trading before they become real problems, and it will be showcased at Singapore FinTech soon.
SEBI's teams also won awards for SwipeWise, which teaches investors about AI risks, and TrustLens Shield, which flags misleading information online, proving SEBI is serious about keeping investors informed and protected.