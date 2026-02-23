SEBI's new AI move: What it means for investors

SEBI's recent steps to boost investor protection

With retail participation rising and markets getting complex, SEBI's using tech to keep up.

The PMS sector alone has hit ₹10.5 lakh crore in assets as of January 2026.

Alongside AI, SEBI's made it easier to sign up online, improved how results are reported, and boosted transparency with clear fee info and visible complaint data—all steps aimed at improving oversight, transparency and investor protection.