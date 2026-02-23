SEBI's new AI move: What it means for investors
SEBI (India's stock market regulator) is rolling out artificial intelligence to better monitor financial influencers and investment ads.
Announced by Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey at the PMS Conclave, this move aims to crack down on insider trading and shady, unregistered advice—basically making the market safer for everyone.
SEBI's recent steps to boost investor protection
With retail participation rising and markets getting complex, SEBI's using tech to keep up.
The PMS sector alone has hit ₹10.5 lakh crore in assets as of January 2026.
Alongside AI, SEBI's made it easier to sign up online, improved how results are reported, and boosted transparency with clear fee info and visible complaint data—all steps aimed at improving oversight, transparency and investor protection.