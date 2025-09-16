SEBI's new related party transaction rules: What you should know

Breaking down the new thresholds

For companies making up to ₹20,000 crore a year, deals above 10% of their turnover need approval.

If turnover is between ₹20,001 and ₹40,000 crore, the limit is ₹2,000 crore plus 5% of anything over ₹20,000 crore.

For even bigger firms (over ₹40,000 crore), it's ₹3,000 crore plus another 2.5% on the extra amount above that mark.

SEBI expects this update—which was detailed in a consultation paper issued in August—to cut required shareholder approvals by about 60%, helping companies focus more on business and less on red tape.