Vodafone Idea shares fall 4% ahead of Supreme Court hearing

What's at stake for Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea says the government's AGR bill is way higher than what earlier Supreme Court rulings allowed, and claims some of these dues are being counted twice.

They're asking for a fair review of amounts dating back before FY17.

Meanwhile, lenders are holding off on new funding until this gets sorted out—so how this legal battle ends could shape Vodafone Idea's future and whether they can secure timely funding arrangements before March.