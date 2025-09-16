Vodafone Idea shares fall 4% ahead of Supreme Court hearing
Vodafone Idea's stock slipped almost 4% to ₹7.85 recently, ahead of a major Supreme Court hearing tentatively scheduled for September 19, 2025.
The company has petitioned the Supreme Court to challenge the government's demand for an extra ₹9,450 crore in adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues—a move that reflects the observed volatility in the market.
Just a day earlier, the shares had actually jumped 7%, showing how much the market is reacting to every legal twist.
What's at stake for Vodafone Idea
Vodafone Idea says the government's AGR bill is way higher than what earlier Supreme Court rulings allowed, and claims some of these dues are being counted twice.
They're asking for a fair review of amounts dating back before FY17.
Meanwhile, lenders are holding off on new funding until this gets sorted out—so how this legal battle ends could shape Vodafone Idea's future and whether they can secure timely funding arrangements before March.