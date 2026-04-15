SEC approves FINRA plan removing pattern day trading $25,000 minimum
Business
Big news for anyone interested in day trading: the SEC approved FINRA's plan to remove the pattern day trading rule's $25,000 minimum equity requirement.
Now, instead of a fixed minimum, all investors just need enough equity to cover their risks, no matter your account size.
Public and Robinhood welcome change
This move is getting lots of thumbs up, especially from regular folks who felt locked out before.
SEC Assistant Secretary Sherry Haywood said there was strong public support for ditching outdated barriers.
Robinhood's Steve Quirk called it a "significant step forward in empowering retail investors" for retail investors, and the change should make day trading fairer and more flexible for everyone wanting to get involved.