SEC set to roll out innovation exemption for tokenized shares

Critics worry as Clarity Act advances

This is a big experiment for Wall Street, but not everyone's convinced. Critics like Citadel Securities and SIFMA worry it could weaken investor protections and make prices confusing if the same stock trades in different places at once.

Meanwhile, big exchanges like NYSE and Nasdaq are building their own blockchain systems, and the Senate Banking Committee advanced the Clarity Act last week, which would establish the CFTC as the primary regulator for large parts of the crypto industry while the SEC would retain authority over digital securities.