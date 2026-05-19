SEC set to roll out innovation exemption for tokenized shares
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is about to roll out an innovation exemption that lets third parties create and trade digital versions of public company stocks: no need for the company's approval.
These "tokenized" shares could be traded on decentralized platforms, but they may not always come with perks like voting rights or dividends.
Critics worry as Clarity Act advances
This is a big experiment for Wall Street, but not everyone's convinced. Critics like Citadel Securities and SIFMA worry it could weaken investor protections and make prices confusing if the same stock trades in different places at once.
Meanwhile, big exchanges like NYSE and Nasdaq are building their own blockchain systems, and the Senate Banking Committee advanced the Clarity Act last week, which would establish the CFTC as the primary regulator for large parts of the crypto industry while the SEC would retain authority over digital securities.