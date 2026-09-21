SEC tokenized US stocks approval fuels Bitcoin 44% Q3 rally
Bitcoin just pulled off a huge comeback, jumping 44% in the third quarter of 2026, its best run since late 2024.
That's way ahead of gold's small 8.7% rise and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, which only managed about 2%.
The surge comes after the US Securities and Exchange Commission allowed limited trading of tokenized US stocks, giving crypto, especially Ethereum, a fresh boost.
Major altcoins rise 40% to 150%
It wasn't just Bitcoin on a roll: Ethereum, XRP, SOL, UNI, and NEAR all saw gains from 40% up to a whopping 150%.
Still, Bitcoin is sitting almost one-half below its October 2025 peak.
Analysts say this rally is thanks to oversold conditions and a regulatory tailwind.
While things look positive, experts are reminding everyone that crypto can swing fast, so stay sharp if you're watching the market.