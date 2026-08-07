SECI round-the-clock auction settles at ₹5.25 per unit, 90% availability
India just scored a major win for clean energy: a ₹5.25 per unit tariff in the latest round-the-clock auction by SECI.
Announced at CII's International Energy Conference and Exhibition (IECE), this deal means reliable power (90% availability) by combining solar, wind, and storage tech.
It's a big step toward making renewable electricity more affordable and accessible.
Santosh Sarangi says renewables becoming competitive
MNRE Secretary Santosh Sarangi called this milestone a sign of how competitive renewables are getting, thanks to smarter tech integration. He said it shows real promise for even lower costs ahead.
India has already crossed 300 GW of installed green capacity and is pushing for 500 GW by 2030, helped by steady policies and local manufacturing.
Decentralized projects like PM Surya Ghar have brought rooftop solar to 5 million homes so far, showing strong commitment to cutting fossil fuel use.