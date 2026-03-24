Seed funding of $6.8 million for fusion energy startup Pranos
Business
Pranos Fusion, a Bengaluru-based startup, just raised $6.8 million (approximately ₹63 crore) in seed funding from pi Ventures, Ankur Capital, and other big names like Groww's co-founder Lalit Keshre.
Founded in May 2024 by Shaurya Kaushal and Roshan George, the company is working on compact tokamak reactors, basically aiming to make clean fusion energy more practical and affordable.
Plans to enhance tech and expand team
With this new funding, Pranos plans to boost its tech (think better magnets and smarter control systems) and hire more talent.
They're teaming up with the Institute for Plasma Research and are engaging with ITER.
By shrinking reactor size and cutting costs, they hope to help make sustainable fusion energy a reality sooner rather than later.