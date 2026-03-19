Sekhon joins DeepMind amid AI race

Jasjeet Sekhon, a top AI scientist from Bridgewater and AIA Labs, is now the chief strategy officer at Google DeepMind. Announced by DeepMind's founder Demis Hassabis on March 18, Sekhon will help shape the company's AI direction while still serving on Bridgewater's board. This move gives Google extra muscle in the race against OpenAI and Anthropic.

Sekhon's role at Bridgewater. He was instrumental in building AIA Labs. He helped develop Bridgewater's AI research and investment division, AIA Labs.

He was instrumental in building AIA Labs, Bridgewater's AI research and investment lab.

His experience could help DeepMind push out even smarter and more reliable AI products.

He has taught at Harvard, Berkeley, and Yale. Sekhon has taught at Harvard, Berkeley, and Yale.

He joins just as DeepMind is rolling out new products like the Gemini chatbot and Nano Banana photo editor, part of a wave of innovation that nearly doubled Alphabet's stock price.