Semaglutide active ingredient price falls from $900 to $90
Business
Semaglutide, a popular drug for diabetes and weight loss, is now 82% to 90% cheaper than it was three years ago.
The price of its main ingredient dropped from $900 to as low as $90 per gram, thanks to more suppliers jumping in and key patents expiring, especially in India this year.
This means the medication is becoming much more affordable for people who need it.
Indian firms launch semaglutide generics
Indian companies like Sun Pharma and Dr Reddy's are driving this change by ramping up production and launching budget-friendly generic versions.
Chinese supplier Sinopep-Allsino and Indian firm MSN are also boosting supply.
Experts think prices could fall another 20-30% soon, though rising supply chain costs might slow things down a bit.