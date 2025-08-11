Semaglutide patent expiry could lead to cheaper diabetes, obesity treatment
Big changes are coming for semaglutide—the drug behind Ozempic and Wegovy—when its patents end in nearly 100 countries next year.
Expect prices to fall, making this popular diabetes and weight-loss treatment a lot more accessible, especially in places like India and China where generic versions are already on the way.
Currently, semaglutide injections cost ₹17,345-26,045 in India
Right now, monthly semaglutide injections cost between ₹17,345 and ₹26,045 in India, putting it out of reach for many.
With patents expiring soon, affordable generics could reach millions who couldn't afford it before.
Anti-obesity market expected to boom in coming years
Cheaper semaglutide could turn this high-priced drug into a mainstream option for treating obesity and type-2 diabetes.
The global anti-obesity market is expected to skyrocket from $11 billion now to over $100 billion within 10 years, with Indian and Chinese companies ready to jump in as soon as the doors open next year.