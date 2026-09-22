Sensex and Nifty close lower as IT earnings worries mount
Business
Indian stock markets slipped on Tuesday, wiping out earlier gains.
Both Sensex and Nifty closed lower, mainly because big IT names like TCS, Infosys, and Tech Mahindra saw their shares drop after analysts flagged worries about future earnings.
Financial stocks like Bajaj Finserv also lost ground.
Indian investors cautious over tech, U.S.-Iran
Even though global markets looked upbeat and oil prices fell below $100 a barrel (usually a good sign for India), it wasn't enough to lift investor mood.
Concerns about the tech sector's outlook kept people cautious, while investors were also watching ahead of potential U.S.-Iran diplomatic talks at the U.N. General Assembly this week.