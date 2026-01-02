The Sensex closed at record high of 85,762 on Friday

Sensex and Nifty hit fresh record high: What's driving rally?

By Mudit Dube Jan 02, 2026

The Indian stock market witnessed a strong rally on Friday, with Sensex and Nifty hitting record highs. The Sensex surged by 573 points to close at an all-time high of 85,762, while the Nifty gained 182 points to end at a lifetime high of 26,329. The broader markets followed suit. The Nifty Bank gained 439 points to settle at 60,151, and the Midcap Index rose by 616 points to close at 61,366, both hitting record highs.