Sensex and Nifty make quick Monday comeback after tough week
Business
Sensex and Nifty made a quick comeback on Monday morning after a tough week, with Sensex climbing 203.69 points to 73,327.52 and Nifty rising 35.65 points to 22,635.65 by 10am.
The early gains brought some relief for investors who saw markets dip last week.
Value buying and 887.65cr FII inflows
The rebound was mainly thanks to investors snapping up stocks at lower prices (classic value buying), plus some help from falling crude oil prices despite global tensions.
Foreign institutional investors also pitched in by buying ₹887.65 crore worth of Indian shares on Friday (always a good sign for market confidence).
The positive mood wasn't just local.