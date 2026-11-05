Sensex and Nifty rally 6th straight day on Democrats's gains

Big day for the Indian stock market!

On Thursday, the Sensex surged 1,385 points, or 1.79%, to 78,686.73 in early trade, while the NSE Nifty 50 jumped 384 points, or 1.60%, to 24,344.90 in early trade, marking six days in a row of gains.

The rally is being linked to global cues like the Democrats making gains in the recent US midterm elections.