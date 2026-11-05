Sensex and Nifty rally 6th straight day on Democrats's gains
Big day for the Indian stock market!
On Thursday, the Sensex surged 1,385 points, or 1.79%, to 78,686.73 in early trade, while the NSE Nifty 50 jumped 384 points, or 1.60%, to 24,344.90 in early trade, marking six days in a row of gains.
The rally is being linked to global cues like the Democrats making gains in the recent US midterm elections.
InterGlobe Aviation leads broad sector rally
Almost every sector joined in on the action, especially banking, financial services, auto, IT, and realty.
InterGlobe Aviation led with a 5.79% jump, and Maruti Suzuki wasn't far behind. Key players like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, TCS, and Infosys also helped push things higher.
Even midcap and smallcap stocks saw solid gains as market volatility dropped, a sign that investors are feeling more confident right now.