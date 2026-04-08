Sensex and Nifty rally after US Iran ceasefire calms markets

RBI keeps key rate at 5.25%

Sensex closed up nearly 3,000 points at 77,562.90 and Nifty finished just shy of 24,000. The total value of listed companies (market cap) soared by over ₹16 lakh crore to ₹445.57 lakh crore.

Meanwhile, the RBI kept its key interest rate steady at 5.25%, saying global uncertainties are still on their radar.

They're expecting India's economy to grow by about 6.9% in FY27/current financial year, with inflation likely around 4.6% in FY27/current financial year.