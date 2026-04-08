Sensex and Nifty rally after US Iran ceasefire calms markets
Indian stock markets just had their best day in almost a year, all thanks to a surprise ceasefire between the US and Iran.
The news cooled off global tensions, sent oil prices down, and got investors excited, so much that Sensex and Nifty both jumped 4%, with Nifty even crossing 24,000 for a bit.
RBI keeps key rate at 5.25%
Sensex closed up nearly 3,000 points at 77,562.90 and Nifty finished just shy of 24,000. The total value of listed companies (market cap) soared by over ₹16 lakh crore to ₹445.57 lakh crore.
Meanwhile, the RBI kept its key interest rate steady at 5.25%, saying global uncertainties are still on their radar.
They're expecting India's economy to grow by about 6.9% in FY27/current financial year, with inflation likely around 4.6% in FY27/current financial year.