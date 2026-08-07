Sensex and Nifty slip amid Middle East tensions, regulatory uncertainty

Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv were among the hardest hit, with losses of 5.90% and 4.18%.

ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Trent, and Asian Paints also dipped. On the bright side, TCS, Mahindra & Mahindra, SBI, and Tech Mahindra provided support.

High crude oil prices (more than $82 a barrel) kept investors worried about inflation.

Foreign investors sold off shares worth ₹17.86 crore on Thursday, adding to the gloomy mood.

Asian markets had mixed results as everyone kept an eye on global events around the Strait of Hormuz.