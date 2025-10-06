Nifty reclaims 25,000: What is driving today's rally?

The rally in the Sensex and Nifty was largely driven by strong buying in bank stocks. The Bank Nifty index rose for the fifth consecutive session on Monday, buoyed by robust second-quarter business updates from HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank . All 12 constituents of the Bank Nifty were trading in the green during this period.

External factors

Positive global cues boost investor sentiment

The rally in the Indian stock market was also supported by positive global cues. Major Asian markets were trading in the green, with Japan's Nikkei 225 index witnessing a sharp rise. Wall Street futures were also up by around 0.4%, indicating a strong start for US equities today. The Indian rupee also appreciated by five paise to 88.74 against the US dollar in early trade, further boosting investor sentiment.