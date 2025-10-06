Vijay Singh's Tata Sons exit timed with IPO meeting
Vijay Singh, a key figure at Tata Trusts and former Defence Secretary, stepped down from the Tata Sons board on September 11, 2025—right before a crucial meeting about upcoming IPO deadlines set by the RBI.
His exit followed a split among trustees over whether he should stay on and who should join next, with Mehli Mistry's nomination sparking debate.
Singh's public service career and role at Tata Trusts
Singh has had a long career in public service, joining the Indian Administrative Service back in 1970 and later serving as India's Defence Secretary.
He first joined Tata Sons's board in 2013 and returned in 2022 after retirement rules changed.
Even after stepping down from the board, he remains an influential trustee at Tata Trusts.
Implications of Singh's resignation on Tata Group
Tata Trusts holds most of the power at Tata Sons—India's biggest business group—and internal disagreements like this can impact big decisions, especially now as they prepare for major IPOs.
Singh's resignation highlights ongoing leadership challenges behind the scenes at one of India's top companies.