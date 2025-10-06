Vijay Singh's Tata Sons exit timed with IPO meeting Business Oct 06, 2025

Vijay Singh, a key figure at Tata Trusts and former Defence Secretary, stepped down from the Tata Sons board on September 11, 2025—right before a crucial meeting about upcoming IPO deadlines set by the RBI.

His exit followed a split among trustees over whether he should stay on and who should join next, with Mehli Mistry's nomination sparking debate.