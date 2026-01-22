Sensex surges nearly 800 points: What's driving today's market rally

Global impact

Trump's stance on Greenland and trade deal

President Trump's decision to withdraw a threat of tariffs on several countries over their position on Greenland has also contributed to the market rally. He announced that he had reached the outlines of a deal with NATO regarding the future of the island. "Based upon this understanding, I will not be imposing the tariffs that were scheduled to go into effect on February 1st," Trump said after a meeting in Davos.