Sensex at 74,692 and Nifty at 23,467 slide then recover Business May 18, 2026

Sensex and Nifty had a rough start on Monday, dropping over 1% in early trading.

By 11am Sensex was still down 545 points at 74,692, and Nifty slipped 176 points to 23,467.

Most stocks were in the red, nearly four times as many shares fell as rose, but both indices managed to claw back some ground from their lowest levels.