Sensex climbs 300 as Nifty crosses above 23,300 on Tuesday

SaaS demand fuels 3rd IT rally

IT stocks were the real MVPs today, rallying for a third session thanks to strong demand for SaaS-based services, which brokerage firm CLSA highlighted in a bullish note.

Market activity was pretty balanced too: about as many stocks rose as fell, and volatility dropped by 3%, making it easier for buyers to step back in.

Still, experts warn that if Nifty decisively trades below 23,200, things could get rocky, so expect some ups and downs ahead.