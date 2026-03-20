Sensex climbs 326 points, Nifty settles above 23,100 mark
Business
Markets ended the week on a positive note, with the Sensex climbing 325.72 points to 74,532.96 and Nifty finishing at 23,114.50.
This rebound comes after a rocky March marked by global tensions and heavy foreign investor selloffs.
Nifty 500 companies saw impressive earnings growth last quarter
Despite all the ups and downs, big companies in the Nifty 500 reported earnings growth in the most recent quarter.
That resilience has helped fuel recent comebacks and kept investors interested even when things looked shaky.
Oil prices stabilize, leading to market boost
Stabilizing oil prices and value buying after earlier drops gave markets a boost.
Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Tata Steel, Trent, and Titan led Friday's rally with strong gains.
Meanwhile, HDFC Bank and Bharat Electronics slipped a bit as some sectors still felt pressure.