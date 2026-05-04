Sensex climbs 356 points and Nifty closes above 24,100
Business
Indian stock markets had a strong Monday, with the Sensex climbing 356 points and Nifty closing above 24,100.
The rally was powered by upbeat auto sales in April, cheaper crude oil, and some positive political news, giving investors plenty to cheer about.
Adani Ports Bharat Heavy Electricals rally
Most sectors saw gains except IT, media, and PSU banks.
Adani Ports jumped 5.5% on higher cargo volumes, while Bharat Heavy Electricals soared 7.5% after solid Q4 results.
Bajaj Auto rose with strong sales numbers, but Sun TV Network slid 5.5% due to political tensions in Tamil Nadu.
Vodafone Idea got a 3% lift after its AGR dues were reduced to ₹64,046 crore, even as Kotak Mahindra Bank dipped despite good earnings.