Sensex climbs 356 points and Nifty closes above 24,100

Adani Ports Bharat Heavy Electricals rally

Most sectors saw gains except IT, media, and PSU banks.

Adani Ports jumped 5.5% on higher cargo volumes, while Bharat Heavy Electricals soared 7.5% after solid Q4 results.

Bajaj Auto rose with strong sales numbers, but Sun TV Network slid 5.5% due to political tensions in Tamil Nadu.

Vodafone Idea got a 3% lift after its AGR dues were reduced to ₹64,046 crore, even as Kotak Mahindra Bank dipped despite good earnings.