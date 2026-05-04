Sensex climbs 356 points and Nifty gains 122 to 24,119
Markets kicked off the week on a strong note: Sensex climbed 356 points to close at 77,269, while Nifty finished up 122 points at 24,119.
Both started the day with a bang (over 1% up), but cooled off a bit by afternoon.
State polls and oil worry investors
Expect some market mood swings this week thanks to state election results and changes in global oil prices.
High crude costs near the Strait of Hormuz are still making investors nervous about inflation and company profits.
Plus, everyone's watching key economic numbers like PMI data and forex reserves.
Q4 results due, indices hold support
Big companies like Ambuja Cements, BHEL, and major automakers are set to announce their fourth-quarter results, so individual stocks could see some action.
For now, both Nifty and Bank Nifty are holding above important support levels, which usually signals ongoing optimism unless global events shake things up.