Sensex climbs 356 points and Nifty gains 122 to 24,119

Expect some market mood swings this week thanks to state election results and changes in global oil prices. High crude costs near the Strait of Hormuz are still making investors nervous about inflation and company profits. Plus, everyone's watching key economic numbers like PMI data and forex reserves.

Q4 results due, indices hold support

Big companies like Ambuja Cements, BHEL, and major automakers are set to announce their fourth-quarter results, so individual stocks could see some action.

For now, both Nifty and Bank Nifty are holding above important support levels, which usually signals ongoing optimism unless global events shake things up.