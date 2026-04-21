Sensex climbs 502 points to 79,022 as Nifty rises 24,495.75
Business
The stock market got a boost on Monday morning, with the Sensex climbing 502 points to 79,022 and the Nifty rising to 24,495.75.
The big drivers? Oil prices took a dip, and there's fresh hope for peace talks between Iran and the US both factors making investors feel more upbeat.
Lower oil helps India, lifts markets
Lower oil prices are great news for India since we import so much of it—it helps keep inflation in check and supports economic stability.
Plus, talk of reduced tensions in the Middle East is making global markets breathe easier.
Altogether, these changes have given stocks a lift and kept market vibes pretty positive.