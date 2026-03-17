Sensex climbs 568 points, Nifty settles above 23,580 mark
India's Volatility Index (VIX) fell about 8.4% to 19.79 on Tuesday, showing that market nerves are settling after a rough patch.
Both Nifty and Sensex rallied: Nifty closed up 172 points at 23,581 and Sensex jumped 568 points to finish at 76,071.
VIX is still much higher than last month
Even with the drop, VIX is still much higher than last month, 44% above its February level, which means investors aren't fully relaxed yet.
Big money from foreign investors has recently left the market. Markets had earlier fallen sharply before this rebound.
Experts warn of potential dip before recovery in April
The comeback is thanks to bargain hunters jumping in after big losses and some relief on global tensions, like Iran easing access through the Strait of Hormuz.
Still, experts like Jai Bala warn there could be another dip before things look up in April.