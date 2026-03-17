Sensex climbs 568 points, Nifty settles above 23,580 mark

Even with the drop, VIX is still much higher than last month, 44% above its February level, which means investors aren't fully relaxed yet. Big money from foreign investors has recently left the market. Markets had earlier fallen sharply before this rebound.

Experts warn of potential dip before recovery in April

The comeback is thanks to bargain hunters jumping in after big losses and some relief on global tensions, like Iran easing access through the Strait of Hormuz.

Still, experts like Jai Bala warn there could be another dip before things look up in April.