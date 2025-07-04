Next Article

Business • Jul 04, 2025 Sensex climbs, certain stocks plunge over 5%

The Sensex ended Friday just a bit higher, up 30.57 points at 83,270, as blue-chip stocks saw steady buying.

But it wasn't all smooth sailing—some stocks took big hits even as the Nifty also nudged up slightly, trading at 25,412.5.

The market vibe was pretty mixed overall, with nearly as many stocks dropping as those that gained.