Business • Jul 04, 2025
Sensex climbs, certain stocks plunge over 5%
The Sensex ended Friday just a bit higher, up 30.57 points at 83,270, as blue-chip stocks saw steady buying.
But it wasn't all smooth sailing—some stocks took big hits even as the Nifty also nudged up slightly, trading at 25,412.5.
The market vibe was pretty mixed overall, with nearly as many stocks dropping as those that gained.
TL;DR
Stellar Capital sinks over 15%
Stellar Capital Services had a rough day, sinking over 15%. Rapicut Carbide and Aryan Shares & Stock also dropped close to 10% each.
On the flip side, some companies hit fresh highs while others touched new lows—showing just how unpredictable things can get in the stock market right now.