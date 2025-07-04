Gold prices remain steady amid global changes
Gold prices barely budged this week, with spot gold up 0.1% to $3,329.67 an ounce—adding up to a 1.7% weekly gain.
In India, 24K gold was at ₹9,873 per gram.
Global cues
If you're keeping an eye on savings or investments, here's the scoop:
big decisions in the US—like a new tax and spending bill that could add $3.4 trillion to their debt—are making people nervous about the dollar's future.
That's pushing more folks toward gold as a safe bet.
India
US job numbers are looking solid (147,000 new jobs in June; unemployment steady at 4.1%), but analysts say global economic worries and tariff talk will probably keep Indian gold prices stable between ₹95,500 and ₹98,500 per 10gm for now.
Basically: uncertainty keeps gold shining bright for anyone wanting stability.