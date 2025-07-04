HCLTech partners with OpenAI for AI business solutions

TL;DR

How the deal will help clients across various industries

OpenAI's tools will be built into HCLTech platforms such as AI Force and AI Foundry, helping clients assess their readiness for AI and integrate it smoothly into their work.

Industries like manufacturing, healthcare, banking, and retail are set to benefit—think smarter workflows and better experiences for both customers and employees.

HCLTech will also use ChatGPT internally for various tasks

It's not just about clients—HCLTech plans to use ChatGPT Enterprise and other OpenAI APIs internally as well.

Their teams will get a boost in content creation, coding, data analysis, and customer support.

It's a big step toward making everyday work smarter with AI on all fronts.