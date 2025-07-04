Next Article
Business • Jul 04, 2025
Reliance Retail seeks NCLT approval for internal restructuring
Reliance Retail wants to spin off its fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) business into a new company called New Reliance Consumer Products Ltd. (New RCPL) and has asked the NCLT for approval.
This move will let the FMCG arm stand on its own, making it easier to manage and helping it grow faster.
TL;DR
Reliance's move will help it attract more investors
Reliance says running an FMCG business needs different skills and more focused investment than retail.
By bringing all their brands—like Independence and Campa—under one roof, they hope to attract investors and keep up the momentum as this segment just hit ₹11,500 crore in revenue.
For anyone watching how big brands evolve or thinking about a career in business, it's a peek at how major players stay ahead of the curve.