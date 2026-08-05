Sensex climbs over 387 points as Nifty crosses 24,600
Business
Indian stock markets kicked off Wednesday on a high, with the Sensex climbing over 387 points and Nifty crossing 24,600.
The upbeat mood comes from strong global market gains, easing geopolitical tensions, and upbeat corporate earnings.
Foreign investors buy ₹2,446.47 cr
Wall Street hit record highs last night, while Japan and South Korea's markets also surged.
Foreign investors added to the momentum by buying ₹2,446.47 crore worth of Indian stocks.
Now, everyone's watching for the RBI's policy decision: Most expect rates to stay put, but Governor Sanjay Malhotra is likely to stay cautious given volatile crude prices and a monsoon shortfall.