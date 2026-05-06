Sensex closes 940 points up: Key reasons behind today's rally

The Indian stock market witnessed a major surge on Wednesday, with the benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty gaining over 1% each. The rally was largely fueled by reports of a potential peace deal between the United States and Iran. The Sensex jumped over 1,000 points to an intraday high of 78,022.78 but closed slightly lower at 77,958. The Nifty hit a day's high of 24,356.50 during the session and closed at 24,330, up by nearly 300 points.

Market performance Mid and small-cap stocks also witnessed a rally The broad-based buying interest in the Indian stock market also lifted mid and small-cap segments. The BSE 150 Midcap index surged by 1.67%, while the BSE 250 Smallcap index jumped by 1.77%. Investors gained nearly ₹6 lakh crore as the overall market capitalization of BSE-listed firms rose to ₹473 lakh crore from just under ₹467 lakh crore in the last session.

Market drivers US-Iran peace deal talks drive energy prices higher Reports suggest that the US and Iran may be close to a peace deal, which has driven energy prices higher. Axios reported that the US believes it is "getting close to an agreement with Iran on a one-page memorandum of understanding to end the war and set a framework for more detailed nuclear negotiations." Meanwhile, Brent Crude prices fell 6% amid news flows suggesting an end to Middle East conflict, potentially reopening Strait of Hormuz.

Advertisement